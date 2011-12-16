* Paris property prices up 40 percent in past two years

* Boom outstrips pace in other major urban centres

* Credit, market activity point to slowdown

* Realtor group sees 5-10 pct drop in 2012

By Nicholas Vinocur

PARIS, Dec 16 The property market in Paris has undergone a dizzying boom in the midst of Europe's debt crisis, driven by French buyers pouring money into what they saw as good-as-gold investments. Now the same crisis could prick the bubble.

Even by the breakneck standards of London and New York, the trend for property in Paris has been remarkable: since fears of a default by Greece hit headlines in mid-2009, prices per square metre are up nearly 40 percent.

The world's major cities have all seen property prices spike, but the Paris boom is in a league of its own. Both in terms of strength and duration, it has outpaced average prices in France and across the euro zone.

Parisian estate agents are reluctant to depart from the bullish script when it comes to predicting where prices will go next -- and they have plenty of arguments to back their case.

Paris remains the world's top tourist destination. A global capital in a highly centralised country, it has permanent appeal for French and foreign buyers alike. Most important to investors, a chronic supply shortage is seen locking in long-term value.

The jingoism is palpable. "Still no drop in sight for Paris properties!" a French investment web site trumpeted last week.

But even now, with prices holding above 8,300 euros per square metre, alarm bells are ringing and the FNAIM real estate group has warned that prices will drop by at least 5-10 percent in 2012.

A key factor pointing to a correction next year is the pressure on French banks, whose ability to write mortgages is squeezed both by the need to raise 7 billion euros in new capital and by higher interest on government debt.

Mortgage rates, which track 10-year bonds, have mostly kept steady so far. But a downgrade of France's AAA debt rating -- now seen as inevitable -- could change that.

"If we lose the AAA, (mortgage) rates will have to rise," said Mael Bernier, spokeswoman for Empruntis, a loan comparison company. "That will knock a big swathe of borrowers out of the market."

Lending to home buyers, meanwhile, has fallen steadily even as Paris prices headed skyward, dropping to 158.9 billion euros nationally in October from a high just under 180 billion euros in July, Bank of France data shows.

The bank's head, Christian Noyer, said in November that France was not facing a credit crunch. But that has not stopped prospective buyers from feeling the squeeze.

"You get the impression that banks are recapitalising on the backs of home buyers," said David Amanou, an estate agent who heads the District-Immo agency in Paris' swanky eighth district.

Bernier, whose firm deals with prospective buyers, said anyone without a long-term contract in a "solid" job -- read, in government -- was no longer eligible for a loan, while lenders no longer offer no-money-down mortgages and have given up financing buy-to-let deals.

RECESSION PROOF? HARDLY

People with a stake in the Paris market say prices will "stabilise" but not follow France downward because building restrictions -- like Socialist mayor Bertrand Delanoe's rule that half of new builds must be "social housing", 20 percent of which are rent-controlled -- are locking in a shortage.

An influx of foreign buyers, they add, offsets the economic pain being suffered by the French, from high joblessness to an upcoming recession and three rounds of belt-tightening.

But a glance at historical data shows Paris property is not immune to a downturn.

In each of three recessions since 1990, property prices fell sharply, slumping 28 percent after a combined recession-and-lending squeeze in 1992 and only recovering in 1997.

The market fared better in a sharp downturn in 2008, slipping 9 percent. But stimulus measures including a hefty tax break for buy-to-let home owners played a part in propping up prices, before it sent them flying upward.

This time around, with the INSEE official statistics office flagging a recession starting in the fourth quarter, such safeguards are gone.

The tax break that helped to inflate prices expires in February, but the glut of property transactions that estate agents had expected before that date never materialised.

Instead, they dropped suddenly. According to the Paris Chamber of Notaries, transactions fell 9 percent in the third quarter over the second, hinting at a shrinking buyer pool.

Three property agents told Reuters that buyers from crisis-hit European countries, namely Italy, as well as Brazilians, Indians and Chinese, will pull the market upward from the top.

But notary statistics show that foreign buyers, despite an increase, still account for less than 10 percent of the total. French buyers make the market, and they are getting nervous.

"When I opened my office two years ago, couples came in wanting to close deals as fast as possible to make sure nobody else got in ahead of them," said a Paris-based notary who asked not to be named.

"Now they take their time... Some are starting to think this is not a good time to buy."

As for the shortage argument, it too has limits. The city of Paris plans to build 36,000 new "social" rental units by 2016, or an average of 7,200 per year, which excludes private builds. That exceeds the average rate of increase of Paris' population between 1999 and 2010, of about 7,600 new arrivals per year.

Asked where prices were going next year, the Paris-based notary did not want to venture a prediction. But he offered a good summary of the situation: "After February 1st, we are entering the unknown." (Editing by David Cowell)