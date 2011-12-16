* Paris property prices up 40 percent in past two years
PARIS, Dec 16 The property market in Paris
has undergone a dizzying boom in the midst of Europe's debt
crisis, driven by French buyers pouring money into what they saw
as good-as-gold investments. Now the same crisis could prick the
bubble.
Even by the breakneck standards of London and New York, the
trend for property in Paris has been remarkable: since fears of
a default by Greece hit headlines in mid-2009, prices per square
metre are up nearly 40 percent.
The world's major cities have all seen property prices
spike, but the Paris boom is in a league of its own. Both in
terms of strength and duration, it has outpaced average prices
in France and across the euro zone.
Parisian estate agents are reluctant to depart from the
bullish script when it comes to predicting where prices will go
next -- and they have plenty of arguments to back their case.
Paris remains the world's top tourist destination. A global
capital in a highly centralised country, it has permanent appeal
for French and foreign buyers alike. Most important to
investors, a chronic supply shortage is seen locking in
long-term value.
The jingoism is palpable. "Still no drop in sight for Paris
properties!" a French investment web site trumpeted last week.
But even now, with prices holding above 8,300 euros per
square metre, alarm bells are ringing and the FNAIM real estate
group has warned that prices will drop by at least 5-10 percent
in 2012.
A key factor pointing to a correction next year is the
pressure on French banks, whose ability to write mortgages is
squeezed both by the need to raise 7 billion euros in new
capital and by higher interest on government debt.
Mortgage rates, which track 10-year bonds, have mostly kept
steady so far. But a downgrade of France's AAA debt rating --
now seen as inevitable -- could change that.
"If we lose the AAA, (mortgage) rates will have to rise,"
said Mael Bernier, spokeswoman for Empruntis, a loan comparison
company. "That will knock a big swathe of borrowers out of the
market."
Lending to home buyers, meanwhile, has fallen steadily even
as Paris prices headed skyward, dropping to 158.9 billion euros
nationally in October from a high just under 180 billion euros
in July, Bank of France data shows.
The bank's head, Christian Noyer, said in November that
France was not facing a credit crunch. But that has not stopped
prospective buyers from feeling the squeeze.
"You get the impression that banks are recapitalising on the
backs of home buyers," said David Amanou, an estate agent who
heads the District-Immo agency in Paris' swanky eighth district.
Bernier, whose firm deals with prospective buyers, said
anyone without a long-term contract in a "solid" job -- read, in
government -- was no longer eligible for a loan, while lenders
no longer offer no-money-down mortgages and have given up
financing buy-to-let deals.
RECESSION PROOF? HARDLY
People with a stake in the Paris market say prices will
"stabilise" but not follow France downward because building
restrictions -- like Socialist mayor Bertrand Delanoe's rule
that half of new builds must be "social housing", 20 percent of
which are rent-controlled -- are locking in a shortage.
An influx of foreign buyers, they add, offsets the economic
pain being suffered by the French, from high joblessness to an
upcoming recession and three rounds of belt-tightening.
But a glance at historical data shows Paris property is not
immune to a downturn.
In each of three recessions since 1990, property prices fell
sharply, slumping 28 percent after a combined
recession-and-lending squeeze in 1992 and only recovering in
1997.
The market fared better in a sharp downturn in 2008,
slipping 9 percent. But stimulus measures including a hefty tax
break for buy-to-let home owners played a part in propping up
prices, before it sent them flying upward.
This time around, with the INSEE official statistics office
flagging a recession starting in the fourth quarter, such
safeguards are gone.
The tax break that helped to inflate prices expires in
February, but the glut of property transactions that estate
agents had expected before that date never materialised.
Instead, they dropped suddenly. According to the Paris
Chamber of Notaries, transactions fell 9 percent in the third
quarter over the second, hinting at a shrinking buyer pool.
Three property agents told Reuters that buyers from
crisis-hit European countries, namely Italy, as well as
Brazilians, Indians and Chinese, will pull the market upward
from the top.
But notary statistics show that foreign buyers, despite an
increase, still account for less than 10 percent of the total.
French buyers make the market, and they are getting nervous.
"When I opened my office two years ago, couples came in
wanting to close deals as fast as possible to make sure nobody
else got in ahead of them," said a Paris-based notary who asked
not to be named.
"Now they take their time... Some are starting to think this
is not a good time to buy."
As for the shortage argument, it too has limits. The city of
Paris plans to build 36,000 new "social" rental units by 2016,
or an average of 7,200 per year, which excludes private builds.
That exceeds the average rate of increase of Paris' population
between 1999 and 2010, of about 7,600 new arrivals per year.
Asked where prices were going next year, the Paris-based
notary did not want to venture a prediction. But he offered a
good summary of the situation: "After February 1st, we are
entering the unknown."
