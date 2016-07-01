PARIS, July 1 IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Friday the Paris Club of creditor nations should not get into the business of handling debt restructurings of government bonds held by sovereign wealth funds and other state entities.

The Paris Club traditionally handles restructurings of debt owed by sovereign borrowers to its members on the basis of intra-governmental loans.

In a speech to be delivered at a conference to mark the 60th anniversary of the Paris Club, Lagarde noted a spike in sovereign bond issues over the last decade that had been bought by foreign government entities and sovereign wealth funds.

She said such debts were akin to private claims since they were held for investment purposes rather than as classic intra-governmental loans that the Paris Club traditionally treats when restructurings are needed.

"To be clear, I do not see scope for treating sovereign bonds held for investment purposes in the Club. These cannot be accorded the seniority enjoyed by official claims extended for public policy purposes," Lagarde said.

That could rule out the Club playing a role in tricky cases such as the restructuring of a $3 billion Eurobond issued by Ukraine and which is the subject of a lawsuit with Russia before the courts in London. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)