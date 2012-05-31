PARIS May 31 Shareholders of France's Safran
rejected a proposed golden parachute for the head of
the state-controlled aerospace group as the government called on
investors to take a similar stance at Air France-KLM's
annual meeting on Thursday.
The vote is the latest shareholder backlash in the so-called
"shareholder spring", which has led to revolts over executive
pay at annual general meetings and cost the chief executive of
British insurance group Aviva his job.
Just over half of Safran shareholders voted against awarding
Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman two years of pay
and an additional pension when he steps down. He was paid 1.43
million euros ($1.77 million) last year.
Pierre Moscovici, France's new finance minister under
Socialist President Francois Hollande, welcomed the decision.
The state, which owns 30 percent of Safran, opposed the
additional remuneration.
"The government is thus again giving a strong signal of its
will for change on the question of remuneration," Moscovici said
in a statement, adding that the Finance Ministry would propose
new rules on compensation for company executives very soon.
France's new government has said it will flesh out plans to
cap the pay of top executives at state-controlled companies by
mid-June. Hollande pledged during his election campaign to limit
senior executives' salaries to a maximum of 20 times that of
their lowest-paid employee.
In Britain, Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has
promised legislation this year to tackle high executive pay and
leant on bosses to give up bonuses at banks that were partly
nationalised in bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.
Moscovici said earlier on Thursday that the state would also
reject a 400,000 euro sum paid to former Air France-KLM CEO
Pierre-Henri Gourgeon at the carrier's annual shareholder
meeting on Thursday. The airline is 15.9 percent state-owned.
In an interview with France Inter radio, he called on
Gourgeon to reimburse the payment, which was made in return for
him agreeing not to work for a competitor for three years.
Gourgeon received a golden parachute of 1.125 million euros
plus the 400,000 euro sum after being ousted in October because
of the poor performance of the company. He received an annual
salary of 750,000 euros plus a bonus of 263,000.
"Indeed, morally Pierre-Henri Gourgeon should himself pay it
back," Moscovici told France Inter. "The bonus has already been
paid, but we are saying very clearly that this is not the right
thing to do."
Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Cyril Spinetta told shareholders
that while the payment would probably be rejected at the
meeting, Gourgeon had the legal right to keep it.
Spinetta added that it was justified because Gourgeon had
been approached by several competitors, notably Gulf carriers.
