* Court to rule Monday on farmer's weedkiller poisoning
* Case against Monsanto 1st such claim to reach French court
* Pesticide makers see no evidence of major health risk
By Marion Douet
PARIS, Feb 13 A legal battle pitching a
French farmer against the world's largest seed company could
lend weight to health claims against pesticides if a court finds
on Monday that Monsanto was at fault in a case of chemical
poisoning.
In the first such case to be heard in court in France, grain
grower Paul Francois says he suffered neurological problems
including memory loss, headaches and stammering after inhaling
Monsanto's Lasso weedkiller in 2004.
He blames the agri-business giant for not providing adequate
warnings on the product label.
A court in Lyon, southeast France, is due to give a verdict
on the case later in the day.
Previous health claims from farmers have foundered because
of the difficulty of establishing clear links between illnesses
and exposure to pesticides.
"I am alive today, but part of the farming population is
going to be sacrificed and is going to die because of this,"
Francois, 47, told Reuters.
He and other farmers suffering from illness set up an
association last year to make a case that their health problems
should be linked to their use of crop protection products.
The agricultural branch of the French social security system
says that since 1996, it has gathered farmers' reports of
sickness potentially related to pesticides, with about 200
alerts a year.
But only about 47 cases have been recognised as due to
pesticides in the past 10 years. Francois, who suffers from
neurological problems, obtained work invalidity status only
after a court appeal.
Monsanto did not return calls on the subject, while its
lawyer in the French court case declined to comment ahead of
Monday's ruling.
LESS INTENSIVE NOW
The Francois case goes back to a period of intensive use of
crop-protection chemicals in the European Union. The EU and its
member countries have since banned a large number of substances
considered dangerous.
Monsanto's Lasso was banned in France in 2007 following an
EU directive after the product had already been withdrawn in
some other countries.
France, the EU's largest agricultural producer, is now
targetting a 50 percent reduction in pesticide use between 2008
and 2018, with initial results showing a 4 percent cut in farm
and non-farm use in 2008-2010.
The Francois claim may be easier to argue than others
because he can pinpoint a specific incident - inhaling the Lasso
when cleaning the tank of his crop sprayer - whereas fellow
farmers are trying to show accumulated effects from various
products.
"It's like lying on a bed of thorns and trying to say which
one cut you," said a farmer, who has recovered from prostate
cancer and asked not to be named.
The French association of crop protection companies, UIPP,
says pesticides are all subject to testing and that any evidence
of a cancer risk in humans leads to withdrawal of productsfrom
the market.
"I think if we had a major health problem with pesticides,
we would have already known about it," Jean-Charles Bocquet,
UIPP's managing director, said.
The social security's farming branch this year is due to add
Parkinson's disease to its list of conditions related to
pesticide use after already recognising some cases of blood
cancers and bladder and respiratory problems.
France's health and environment safety agency (ANSES),
meanwhile, is conducting a study on farmers' health, with
results expected next year.
(Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Muriel Boselli and Jane
Baird)