PETIT-COURONNE, France, April 2 Two offers to buy France's troubled Petit-Couronne refinery were short-listed by administrators on Tuesday, keeping alive workers hopes for their jobs in a saga that has lasted more than a year.

The offers, by low-profile Dubai-based Netoil and Libyan firm Murzuq Oil, will be sent to the commercial court of Rouen on April 3, Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne SAS, the administrator for the plant, said in a statement.

The court will decide whether or not to grant the sale to one of the two contenders in the next few days.

The plant will be liquidated if no sale is approved by April 16, leading to 470 job losses.

Murzuq Oil was founded by 35-year old Libyan Mabrouck Jomode Elie Getty in 2011.

NetOil, led by middle-eastern businessman Roger Tamraz, had a first offer rejected last year by the commercial court.

"Administrators will do what is necessary to ensure there is a court hearing before April 16," Jean-Luc Broute, CGT union representative told Reuters after a works council - a meeting during which management informs workers representatives of key issues affecting employees - in the northern French town of Petit-Couronne in Normandy.

Royal Dutch Shell, which operated the refinery since it was opened in 1929, sold it in 2008 to Swiss refiner Petroplus, which filed for bankruptcy in January last year.

The refinery has been on sale since then, with the court's deadline to submit offers pushed back eight times.

Under a reprocessing deal, it continued to produce refined oil products until the end of 2012. Union representatives say the longer the refinery is shut the harder is it to sell it.

France's Socialist government wants to avoid liquidation of the refinery at a time unemployment is at a more than 13-year high and factories including ones owned by Goodyear and carmaker Peugeot are threatened with closure.