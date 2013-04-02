PETIT-COURONNE, France, April 2 Two offers to
buy France's troubled Petit-Couronne refinery were short-listed
by administrators on Tuesday, keeping alive workers hopes for
their jobs in a saga that has lasted more than a year.
The offers, by low-profile Dubai-based Netoil and Libyan
firm Murzuq Oil, will be sent to the commercial court of Rouen
on April 3, Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne SAS, the
administrator for the plant, said in a statement.
The court will decide whether or not to grant the sale to
one of the two contenders in the next few days.
The plant will be liquidated if no sale is approved by April
16, leading to 470 job losses.
Murzuq Oil was founded by 35-year old Libyan Mabrouck Jomode
Elie Getty in 2011.
NetOil, led by middle-eastern businessman Roger Tamraz, had
a first offer rejected last year by the commercial court.
"Administrators will do what is necessary to ensure there is
a court hearing before April 16," Jean-Luc Broute, CGT union
representative told Reuters after a works council - a meeting
during which management informs workers representatives of key
issues affecting employees - in the northern French town of
Petit-Couronne in Normandy.
Royal Dutch Shell, which operated the refinery
since it was opened in 1929, sold it in 2008 to Swiss refiner
Petroplus, which filed for bankruptcy in January last year.
The refinery has been on sale since then, with the court's
deadline to submit offers pushed back eight times.
Under a reprocessing deal, it continued to produce refined
oil products until the end of 2012. Union representatives say
the longer the refinery is shut the harder is it to sell it.
France's Socialist government wants to avoid liquidation of
the refinery at a time unemployment is at a more than 13-year
high and factories including ones owned by Goodyear
and carmaker Peugeot are threatened with closure.