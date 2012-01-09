PARIS Jan 9 Petroplus workers and union officials were set to meet France's energy minister on Monday to discuss the fate of the Petit Couronne refinery, where operations have been halted temporarily due to the Swiss group's problems obtaining credit.

The agenda of the meeting, due at 1645 GMT, was not revealed but union officials described it as crucial for the future of the plant, in northwestern France, which employs 550 people.

Petroplus lenders have frozen all of the group's credit lines, but the company said negotiations continued to try to restore the funds it needs to keep its five European refineries running.

Petroplus Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier also said last week the group was in talks with an unnamed oil company to secure the new credit lines and crude oil supplies it needs to stave off bankruptcy.

The comment sparked intense speculation in the oil industry on the name of the oil group in talks with Petroplus.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government is scrambling to avoid a rash of high-profile industrial shutdowns and mass layoffs less than four months from a presidential election in which France's economic difficulties are a central issue.

Against this background, some industry observers have speculated that the French government may be talking France's Total into shoring up its Swiss rival.

Analysts see no strategic reason for oil major Total to help Petroplus. When asked about it last week at a conference, Total's CEO Christophe de Margerie did not flatly deny his group was the unnamed company in talks with Petroplus.

De Margerie said Total was currently supplying the French customers of Petroplus "rather than assisting" the Swiss group.

ING analysts Jason Kenney said it would make no sense for Total, which shut a refinery in France in 2010, to help Petroplus. He said he expected a large oil group from Russia or India was more likely to invest in Europe's refining sector.

"These companies could be interested but I don't think any group should mess around in the downstream business these days," Kenney said. "It's not a profitable business in gasoline production," he added.

Chinese oil giant PetroChina agreed last year to buy stakes in two refineries in France and Scotland from British firm INEOS, expanding its global refining foothold.

The European refining industry suffers from structural over-capacity because it produces mainly gasoline rather than diesel, the fuel mainly used by motorists inside the European Union.

"It is obvious that (refining) capacity needs to be shut in Europe and somebody has got to do that and whether it's via a company folding or selective closures, one way or the other, it has got to happen," Kenney added.

A union member at the Petroplus Petit Couronne refinery also ruled out the possibility that Total could be the unnamed company in talks with the Swiss refiner.

"The only thing that could save us would be for an oil group to purchase us (Petit Couronne plant)... But if there is buyer it will not be Total, that is certain," she said, adding it made more sense for an Asian or Russian group to buy the refinery. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)