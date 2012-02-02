PARIS Feb 2 French Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Thursday that there were potential buyers other than Swiss investor Gary Klesch for Swiss refiner Petroplus' Petit Couronne plant.

The minister said on France Info radio he hoped he could announce the restart of the refinery within the next 15 days.

Gary Klesch said last week it was studying the possibility of purchasing the French refinery, which stopped production last month, and possibly other refineries owned by Petroplus.

"There is not just one offer," Besson said, without citing names of potential bidders. "There are talks and negotiations, and I hope that within the next 15 days we will announce the restart of the refinery."

Private equity group Goldsmith said on Thursday it was interested in buying all five refineries from Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery by capacity. (Reporting by Sophie Louet and Pascal Schmuck; Writing by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)