* Administrators give 3 more weeks for bids-management

* Klesch proposal, other interest would need clarifying

* Plant should restart in May under temporary Shell deal (Adds background, expected restart in May)

ROUEN, France, March 16 A deadline for offers to acquire a French plant of insolvent oil refiner Petroplus has been extended by three weeks, the management of the Petit-Couronne plant said on Friday.

The administrators of the idled refinery in northern France had set a bid deadline of March 15 but have now extended this to April 5, Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne (PRPC) said in a statement.

Swiss private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday he had submitted the only offer for the refinery, proposing to invest 160 million euros ($209.13 million) and maintain 410 out of some 550 jobs.

PRPC said Klesch's bid would need to be clarified, as would expressions of interest made by other parties.

"The extended period is thus intended to give sufficient time to certain interested investors, including the Klesch group, to finalise their studies in order to make an offer that complies with the legal requirements," it said.

Swiss-based Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high debt and poor refining margins.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy announced last month a temporary supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell to restart the Petit-Couronne refinery, a step seen as necessary to make the site viable for a future buyer.

The idled plant should be able to restart in the second half of May, PRPC said, adding that orders had been placed to start servicing of the refining units.

($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Marc Parrad; Writing by Gus Trompiz)