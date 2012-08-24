ROUEN, France Aug 24 The French Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus had not received any other bids than the two existing takeover offers by the end of a French court's Friday deadline, the site's management said late on Friday.

The commercial court in Rouen, northern France, had extended the deadline to Aug. 24 last month after only two low-profile bidders unveiled offers, which were considered as "acceptable" by trade unions.

The two bidders are Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website cites an address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, and Net Oil, a group composed of associates, notably of Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern businessman active in oil and gas.

The court will take a decision on the refinery's fate on Sept. 4. It can decide to pick or reject the bids, extend again the deadline or simply liquidate the plant, which was placed under legal protection after Swiss-based refiner Petroplus filed for insolvency last year.