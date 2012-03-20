PETIT-COURONNE, France, March 20 The French
Petit-Couronne plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus
would deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products to Royal Dutch
Shell under a six-month deal aimed at restarting the
idled site, a union official said on Tuesday.
Swiss-based Petroplus has closed or idled refineries in
Europe since filing for insolvency in several jurisdictions last
month due to high debt and poor margins.
The temporary processing agreement at Petit-Couronne,
announced last month by French President Nicolas Sarkozy
, is due to be signed this week but its execution
still depends on meeting a June 1 deadline for restarting, Yves
Scornet, spokesman for unions at the site, said.
The restarting of the refinery is seen by the government and
unions as essential to make the site viable for a future buyer.
The administrators of the plant last week extended a
deadline for bids to April 5, after receiving a proposal from
Swiss-based investor Gary Klesch and expressions of interest
from other parties.
Klesch's proposal was the most advanced but there were other
ones, Scornet said, stressing that none has yet been finalised.
Klesch confirmed last week he had proposed to invest 160
million euros ($211.87 million) in the Petit-Couronne plant and
maintain about 410 out of 550 jobs.
Work to restart the French refinery would take two months
and unions are concerned that red tape is holding up the release
of 50 million euros in funds pledged by the French government
and Shell to pay for the works, Scornet said.
Management at the site said last week the plant should
restart in the second half of May after orders were placed for
maintenance work but Scornet said the plant's operating firm
only had around 2 million euros in funds.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
