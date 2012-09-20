PARIS, Sept 20 French President Francois
Hollande has promised to convene a tripartite meeting between
Peugeot's management, unions and the government to discuss the
troubled car maker's restructuring plans, union members said on
Thursday.
"The president said he supported our demand and the next
tripartite meeting would take place in mid-October," Tanja
Sussest of the SIA union told reporters after a meeting with
Hollande in the Elysee presidential palace.
The Socialist leader did not, however, commit to suspending
Peugeot's restructuring plan, announced in July, which foresees
8,000 job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay assembly plant near
Paris, the union members said.
A dozen Peugeot employees had demonstrated in front of the
gates of the Elysee, in central Paris, before being admitted for
a meeting with Hollande, which lasted a little less than an
hour.