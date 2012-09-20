PARIS, Sept 20 French President Francois Hollande has promised to convene a tripartite meeting between Peugeot's management, unions and the government to discuss the troubled car maker's restructuring plans, union members said on Thursday.

"The president said he supported our demand and the next tripartite meeting would take place in mid-October," Tanja Sussest of the SIA union told reporters after a meeting with Hollande in the Elysee presidential palace.

The Socialist leader did not, however, commit to suspending Peugeot's restructuring plan, announced in July, which foresees 8,000 job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay assembly plant near Paris, the union members said.

A dozen Peugeot employees had demonstrated in front of the gates of the Elysee, in central Paris, before being admitted for a meeting with Hollande, which lasted a little less than an hour.