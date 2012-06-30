PARIS, June 30 French Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg called on the management of struggling car maker PSA
Peugeot Citroën to divulge its intentions for the
future of several of its plants quickly, as fears mount over
future job cuts.
Europe's second-biggest automaker is looking for ways to
make more cost savings this year and preparing to shut down one
of its two Paris plants, union officials said on June 28.
"The decisions that you could take would undoubtedly have
consequences on the entire car industry and especially
outsourcing," Montebourg said in a letter addressed to Peugeot
Chief Executive Philippe Varin that was emailed to Reuters on
Saturday.
"I would like as a result that the PSA's management makes
its intentions known as quickly as possible."
Unemployment has risen for thirteen months in France with
the number of jobless people hitting the highest level in April
since August 1999, the last month for which figures are
available.
The new Socialist government has taken an active role in
managing the situation as it tries to avoid a wave of factory
closures. French President Francois Hollande has handed
Montebourg the task of reversing the industrial sector's
decline.
In his letter, Montebourg called on PSA to begin "social
dialogue to create a collective weapon to face its potential
difficulties with regard to its employees."
PSA also briefed staff last week on plans to reduce
production of the Peugeot 208 small car at Poissy, west of
Paris, a move seen as paving the way for the closure of
Peugeot's long-threatened factory in the northern Paris suburb
of Aulnay sous Bois.
Montebourg said he had appointed a government expert to
establish a detailed and rigorous diagnosis on the real
situation at PSA and the possible measures the group was
planning to take.
The minister also said he planned to create an action plan
for the future of the French automobile sector.
PSA declined to comment.
Peugeot's situation has deteriorated since last year, when
the core autos division swung to a loss, punished by the
company's exposure to France and other European markets badly
hit by the region's debt crisis.
The Peugeot and Citroen brands' combined share of European
car sales dropped a percentage point to 12 percent in the first
five months, as their plunging sales more than doubled the
broader market's 7.3 percent contraction.
