PARIS May 30 The Peugeot family plans to hold
informal talks with the government on Tuesday to discuss the
future of its stake in the French carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen
, a source familiar with plans for the discussions said
on Monday.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said last week in an
interview with local newspaper Les Echos that the state, which
holds a 14 percent stake in PSA, was weighing the possible sale
of part or all of its shareholding. It comes as France's state
shareholdings agency conducts a review of its portfolio as it
hunts for cash for troubled nuclear group Areva.
"After these declarations, it is normal that the
shareholders involved want to know more," the source said.
