PARIS Jan 30 France's health regulator ANSM
said on Wednesday it would suspend sales of Bayer
acne pill Diane 35 and its generic versions, all also used as a
contraceptive, after four deaths over the past 25 years were
linked to its use.
About 315,000 women used Diane 35 or its generic version in
France last year. Bayer officials were not immediately available
to comment on the suspension of the drug, which is sold in over
100 countries, typically under brand names including Dianette.
The four deaths linked to Diane 35 were due to blood clots,
and three other deaths possibly connected to the drug were also
linked to other health issues, the agency said.
ANSM said it would phase the suspension over three months to
allow women to switch to other treatments.
Diane 35 reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking
ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even
though it is not approved for this use.
Doctors will not be able to prescribe Diane 35 or its
generic versions to new patients from Wednesday.
ANSM said this month it was studying the possibility of
limiting the use of third- and fourth-generation contraceptive
pills, also made by Bayer, after a woman sued the German
drugmaker over alleged side-effects including blood clots.
