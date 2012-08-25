LA ROCHELLE, France Aug 25 A leading French
police union called on Saturday for tougher legal measures after
three officers were shot and injured in clashes in the Paris
suburb of Grigny overnight.
"Criminal determination and the extreme violence of
organised gangs in the face of the national police can no longer
be trivialised," Nicolas Comte, secretary general of the Unite
SGP Police-Force Ouvriere union, said in a statement.
Anyone firing on police should be automatically charged with
attempted murder, Comte said.
Riots in Amiens last week put security at the top of the
agenda for President Francois Hollande, who needs to take a
tough stance on crime without alienating left-wing supporters or
reviving memories of his hardline predecessor.
"After Amiens, Grigny, police officers are not going to be
able to continue to serve as targets," the union's Comte said.
Friday's violence in Grigny also prompted an attack on the
government's law and order policy by the far-right National
Front party, which said in a statement that the incident
discredited the Socialists.
French Interior Minister Manuel Valls sought to defend the
new Socialist government's law and order policies.
"The left must re-establish the Republic's order in those
suburbs where there is the law of the jungle," he told Socialist
party members at a conference in La Rochelle.
Valls reiterated a pledge this month to roll back cuts under
the previous government by adding 500 officers a year from 2013
after the unrest in Amiens which left 17 police injured.
The Alliance police union said Nicolas Sarkozy's government
cut about 5,000 police jobs from 2008 to 2012 as it struggled to
rein in the deficit during the financial crisis.