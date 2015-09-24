PARIS, Sept 24 Prosecutors appealed a court
decision to clear BPCE bank Chairman Francois Perol of
wrongdoing in a conflict of interest case over his previous role
as a presidential adviser on banking issues, the prosecutor's
office said on Thursday.
Prosecutors had alleged there was such a conflict between
his 2009 appointment as head of France's second-biggest retail
bank, and his position advising Nicolas Sarkozy, who was
president at the time.
Prosecutors had been seeking a two-year suspended sentence,
a 30,000 euro ($33,759) fine and a ban on Perol holding public
office.
Perol's lawyer told their was little chance that prosecutors
would succeed in getting the ruling overturned and that the
appeal had no bearing on him remaining in his job.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Matthias Blamont; editing
by Leigh Thomas)