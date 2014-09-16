PARIS, Sept 16 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls sounded a pro-business tone on Tuesday ahead of a
confidence vote in parliament, telling deputies it was a
"strategic choice" for the French government to help support its
businesses.
"We must be at the side of all our businesses,
entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans. Because it is
businesses that create richness and jobs," Valls said. "And amid
global competition that gives no one a break, why would we be
the only big country to not support our businesses?"
"But businesses are not just stockholders, they are workers,
executives, engineers who work together and helping our
businesses is not an ideological choice, it's a strategic choice
for France."
Valls added that businesses needed to do their part and
invest and hire more workers, which the government has set as a
condition for a 30 billion euro cut in payroll tax to be phased
in over three years.
