PARIS Nov 9 Former French prime minister
Francois Fillon accused President Francois Hollande's chief of
staff of lying on Sunday after a media report accused Fillon of
asking him to accelerate a legal case against his rival Nicolas
Sarkozy.
Newspaper Le Monde said that Fillon had asked Jean-Pierre
Jouyet in June to speed up legal cases involving Sarkozy to
undermine his political comeback, including one linked to fines
over the funding of the former president's 2012 campaign.
Fillon, Jouyet and a third participant at the June lunch had
all previously denied the allegation, which could re-open
in-fighting within the main UMP opposition weeks before
elections to appoint a new leader, which Sarkozy is expected to
win.
In an interview early on Sunday, Fillon had told the Journal
du Dimanche he would file a legal complaint against Le Monde for
defamation and said he was the victim of a conspiracy.
But having initially said on Thursday the lunch had never
touched on the legal cases, Jouyet on Sunday backtracked after
Le Monde's reporters maintained their version of events and said
they had recordings to prove it, and opposition heavyweights
rallied around Fillon calling on Jouyet to explain himself.
In a statement Jouyet said he had after all spoken to Fillon
about the legal cases, including the fines. He stopped short of
saying Fillon had asked him to interfere in legal proceedings.
"I explained to my interlocutors that the president could do
nothing about this process given it was being dealt with by the
justice system," Jouyet said in the statement.
Speaking on TF1's Sunday evening news, Fillon said he was
outraged and angered by the comments and denied categorically
that they had spoken about the fines.
"If Mr Jouyet said that, it's a lie. It would be extremely
serious, it would be a national scandal," Fillion said.
"It would mean that at the summit of the state there are
people trying to destabilise a member of the opposition,
eliminate a possible candidate for the (2017) presidential
election, divide the main opposition party and with one bullet
shoot Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Fillon."
Hollande's office declined to comment.
In its report Le Monde said Jouyet had told their reporters
of his meeting with Fillon during which the case surrounding
Sarkozy's 2012 campaign financing was brought up.
"If you don't hit him quickly, you'll let him come back, so
act," Fillon is quoted by Jouyet as saying in Le Monde.
Fillon has said the lunch had been at the behest of Jouyet,
a former minister under Fillon and a close friend of Hollande.
The UMP party, now the main opposition, has been rocked by
crises since Sarkozy lost his 2012 re-election bid to Hollande,
first over its leadership and most recently over alleged fraud
in the financing of the campaign.
Fillon, Sarkozy and another former prime minister, Alain
Juppe, are expected to slug it out for the UMP presidential
candidacy in 2017. Some Sarkozy backers have said that his
re-emergence has not created the buzz they had expected.
Since leaving power, Sarkozy has faced a welter of legal
cases ranging from influence-peddling to illegal party funding.
He denies all wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a
politically-motivated plot to undermine his comeback.
