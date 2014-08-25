BERLIN Aug 25 The decision by French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to present his government's resignation on Monday does not make any difference to Germany's focus on economic policies that strive for growth, job-creation and fiscal consolidation, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

"We continue to work for stronger growth and employment and our government still believes there is no contradiction between consolidation and growth," said deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter. "Nothing has changed with us."

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Noah Barkin)