PARIS Aug 26 Emmanuel Macron, an ex-banker who became a top adviser of French President Francois Hollande, was named his economy minister on Tuesday, replacing the departing Arnaud Montebourg in a government reshuffle.

Macron formally stepped down as Hollande's top economic policy adviser in June. A former Rothschild partner, he was known as the French business community's ear at Hollande's presidential palace, otherwise stuffed with career technocrats. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Alexandria Sage)