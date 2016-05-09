PARIS May 9 A French lawmaker resigned as
vice-president of the National Assembly on Monday after being
accused of sexual harassment by fellow politicians, a rare
development in a country where such allegations are usually kept
under wraps.
Denis Baupin, who did not surrender his seat as an elected
member of the lower house of parliament, rejected the
accusations in a statement published on his website.
"Following the accusations in the media, Mr Denis Baupin
wants to underline ... that these are defamatory and baseless
lies," the statement said, adding that he had resigned to
protect the reputation of parliament and to defend himself.
Baupin is the husband of Housing Minister Emmanuelle Cosse.
He recently left the pro-environment Greens over disagreements
about party strategy.
He came under sudden pressure to resign after female party
officials and lawmakers went on the record on Monday in French
media to level accusations at him.
Sandrine Rousseau, a Green party spokeswoman, told France
Inter radio and Mediapart online media, which first revealed the
case, that one day in October 2011, "he pressed me against the
wall, holding my breasts and tried to kiss me."
Lawmaker Isabelle Attard said: "It was an almost daily
harassment with provocative, salacious text messages."
(Reporting by Emile Picy and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by
Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus/Mark Heinrich)