PARIS, April 14 A poll showing two thirds of
left-leaning voters believe he should not seek a second term
next year greeted Socialist President Francois Hollande on
Thursday, as he prepared for a TV interview billed as crucial to
his re-election chances.
Dogged by some of the worst popularity ratings of any French
president during his term, which began in 2012, Hollande is
expected to face up to three hours of prime-time questioning on
everything from foreign policy to his failure to make good on a
pre-election pledge to bring down high unemployment.
An Odoxa poll in Thursday's edition of daily Le Parisien
found 76 percent of voters believe he should stand aside next
year for a better Socialist candidate.
The poll, which tallied with one published on April 9 by
Ifop, also said that some 66 percent of left-leaning supporters
backed the same argument.
"In this president, the French no longer believe," said Le
Parisien's front page, while the right-leaning Le Figaro
headlined with "Hollande: operation survival."
Hollande was elected on a left-leaning platform but switched
tack as the economy faltered to embrace more pro-business
reforms. That has eroded support among traditional backers and
brought unions and young people onto the streets to protest,
even though the reforms have been watered down.
Adding to the perception of a wavering leader, he was
pressured into dropping plans drafted after last year's Paris
attack to strip people convicted of terrorism of their
passports, alienating civil rights activists in his own party.
Some of the most recent polls of voting intentions have
shown Hollande failing to make the second run-off round of the
election, regardless of who runs against him.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Julie Carriat; Editing by Brian
Love and John Stonestreet)