PARIS Feb 19 Rebel backbench Socialists
signalled they would back French President Francois Hollande and
his government in a no-confidence vote on Thursday, making it
likely the opposition-led move would fail.
The vote was called after Prime Minister Manuel Valls on
Tuesday resorted to a little-used decree mechanism to bypass
parliament and push through a package of economically liberal
reforms opposed by the French left, a move widely denounced as
anti-democratic.
A no-confidence vote needs an absolute majority to bring the
government down and has only succeeded once in France's
57-year-old Fifth Republic: in 1962, when it was used to oust
the government of Georges Pompidou.
Asked whether he would support the no-confidence motion
launched by opposition lawmakers, Benoit Hamon, a leading
left-wing rebel, told BFMTV: "Of course not, I do not want to
censure a government whose foreign, defence, culture, justice,
education and interior policies are excellent."
But the former minister added: "The government's economic
policy to me doesn't seem right for tackling inequality and
unemployment. It is just not the right one."
The vote is due from 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) and needs a minimum
289 votes to succeed.
Other leading Socialist rebels such as Christian Paul have
said they will back the government and left-wing parties allied
to the Socialists have said they will not back the no-confidence
vote either.
Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll, a close Hollande
ally, warned on Wednesday that any Socialist lawmaker who joined
the motion would be thrown out of the party.
If the vote fails, it will mean the reform bill, which
includes measures to extend Sunday trading and de-regulate
certain ecomomic sectors, will be adopted at the first reading.
However, the outlook for other reforms sought by France's
European Union partners in return for leniency on its missed
budget deficit targets is less clear.
Hollande has also pledged to enact reforms to laws requiring
small companies to create worker representation councils as soon
as they employ 50 or more staff, and also wants to streamline
industrial dispute arrangements.
Such plans are also likely to run into resistance from the
left, and under the constitution the government can only use the
so-called "49-3" decree on one bill per parliamentary session.
(Reporting by Emile Picy and Mark John; writing by Mark John;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)