By Emile Picy
| PARIS, Sept 16
PARIS, Sept 16 Allies of French Prime Minister
Manuel Valls tipped him to survive a confidence vote in
parliament on Tuesday after the centre-left leader pursued a
two-day charm offensive to cajole rebel backbenchers into the
government camp.
But the wider question remained over whether Valls, whose
poll ratings have crumbled since he took on the job of President
Francois Hollande's premier in April, will retain the authority
needed to revamp the euro zone's second largest economy and
narrow the public deficit.
Socialist Party managers expect some 30 deputies to abstain
in a vote whose result is due around 7:30 pm local time (1730
GMT). That would allow Valls to win a majority in the 577-seat
assembly with backing from centrist allies in other parties.
Valls summoned Socialist lawmakers to a "seminar" on Monday
at which he painted a grim picture of the foreign policy
challenges facing France before wining and dining them in the
18th century Hôtel de Lassay mansion near parliament.
His campaign for their votes continued on Tuesday with more
closed-door meetings before Valls opens the parliament session
with a policy speech expected to reaffirm the more
business-friendly line adopted by Hollande since January but
which has yet failed to stimulate growth and trigger new hiring.
Christian Paul, one of the rebel Socialist backbenchers,
expected the number of abstentions to be "probably around 30,
perhaps a bit more" and stressed the protest was not an attempt
to unseat Valls and push for new elections.
"Our intention is not to quit the coalition," he said.
"I want new policies - with or without Manuel Valls ... We
worked together for more than 10 years to come to power and
every time we move away from the promises we made in 2012 I
think we are getting ourselves lost," he told RTL radio.
VALLS EYES 2017
The vote comes after France finally conceded last week that
near-zero economic growth would prevent it from bringing its
public deficit below three percent of output next year, the
second time Hollande has broken such a promise to EU partners.
Hollande - his popularity ratings at record low levels for a
modern-day French leader - is due on Thursday to hold a marathon
news conference outlining plans for the rest of his five-year
mandate and swatting away calls for critics for him to resign.
Financial markets and EU capitals from Berlin to Rome will
look closely for clues on how fast France will enact promised
new reforms on its labour market and how credibly Hollande
re-commits to lowering the public deficit from its current level
above four percent.
German officials have in recent days insisted that euro zone
economies can only unlock growth and hiring with a mix of fiscal
rigour and sometimes painful reforms, while Valls' Italian
counterpart Matteo Renzi backs France in its quest to seek more
flexibility on budget targets.
Even if Tuesday's confidence vote is positive, the
Hollande-Valls duo already have a tough task convincing
left-wing allies to back a plan to shave 50 billion euros of
public spendings by 2017 and hand business over 40 billion euros
in tax cuts.
They also face street protests at upcoming reforms to
de-regulate tightly protected professions including notaries,
pharmacists and taxi-drivers and to ease rules on worker
representation in companies which bosses say are a cost burden.
With Hollande's approval rating already down at 13 percent,
the government had been banking on Valls' popularity and more
dynamic image to carry through the reforms.
Yet a survey by pollster Ipsos in Le Point magazine on
Monday showed even his popularity was being contaminated by the
sense of disarray surrounding Hollande, with his rating falling
four points to 30 percent and a full 63 percent saying they had
an "unfavourable view" of what he has done so far.
Yet Valls brushed off suggestions he would abandon ship
before 2017 presidential elections in which he is expected to
run himself.
"I will go all the way to accomplish my mission, you can be
sure of that," he told reporters on Monday.
Of France's current economic woes, he noted: "That does not
get solved in a few months, not even a couple of years."
(Writing and additional reporting by Mark John; editing by Anna
Willard)