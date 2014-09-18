By Julien Ponthus
PARIS, Sept 18 President Francois Hollande
pleaded with Germany and other European partners on Thursday to
be patient with France and give it more time to reform before it
meets EU deficit targets, admitting that results were coming too
slowly.
Hollande announced at a news conference that Paris would
join the United States in air strikes in Iraq to combat Islamic
State fighters and send a military field hospital to Guinea to
help fight the ebola epidemic gripping West Africa.
But his "man of action" posture on international affairs
contrasted with the absence of new policy initiatives on
economic reform or fiscal policy.
The Socialist leader, whose approval ratings have slumped to
an all-time low of 13 percent, promised he would work till the
end of his term in 2017 to modernise France, revive its stagnant
economy and protect its generous social model.
Rejecting pressure to scrap the 35-hour work week, cut the
minimum wage, raise the retirement age or leave the euro zone,
Hollande said France should not be expected to carry out in five
years labour market reforms that had taken Germany 10 years in
far more favourable economic conditions.
Two weeks after Paris irked EU partners by saying it would
not bring its public deficit down to the EU limit of 3 percent
of national income until 2017 - two years after a repeatedly
extended deadline - Hollande said he would not go beyond the
budget savings already announced.
"France will not do more than that because it would be bad
for growth. France will not raise new taxes, which could hurt
the recovery," he said, adding that Prime Minister Manuel Valls
would explain that position to German Chancellor Angela Merkel
when they meet in Berlin next Monday.
"Our German friends are perfectly right to remind us at each
opportunity to do reforms. We've done some," Hollande said.
"Don't ask us to do in 5 years ... what our German friends did
in more than 10 years in a much more favourable economic setting
and without any constraint from the public deficit."
"Results are slow in coming, I recognise that," the
president told some 350 reporters and his entire cabinet in the
grand ballroom of the Elysee presidential palace.
"The course I have set will enable us to achieve results, I
hope before 2017," he said. Asked whether he would be in a
position to run for re-election, he said only: "What counts in
political life is to do your duty, and sometimes you have to
serve the future rather than the present."
Hollande said he was willing to go further in European Union
integration with Germany, notably in the transition to
sustainable energy, and to move towards a "multi-speed" Europe.
Speaking as Scots voted in a landmark referendum on
independence from Britain, the French leader voiced concern at
the danger of the EU and individual member states unravelling.
"After half a century of building Europe, we risk entering a
period of deconstruction," he said, noting that the Scottish
vote could set a precedent for the disintegration of other
European countries and of the bloc itself.
He rejected alternative policies offered variously by
France's employers' organisation, dissidents in his Socialist
Party and further left, and the far-right National Front.
Tearing up working time, pay and pension rules would merely
create greater inequality and increase unemployment, already
close to 11 percent, he said. Leaving the euro zone and
re-erecting national borders against imports and immigrants
would isolate and impoverish France, while letting deficits soar
to try to spend the country's way out of economic crisis would
destroy market confidence.
Asked about a report that credit ratings agency Moody's had
informed the government that it was about to cut France's rating
again to Aa2 from Aa1 because of the delay in bringing down the
deficit, Hollande said he had no such information.
Rejecting suggestions that slowing down the pace of deficit
reduction could destroy market confidence, he said France's
borrowing costs were at a historic low, which showed that
markets had faith in its ability to repay its debt.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage, Leigh Thomas, John Irish and
Mark John; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Mark John)