PARIS, July 4 Prime Minister Edouard Philippe
told lawmakers on Tuesday that it was time to end France's
addiction to public spending and rein in debts that he said were
at an unacceptable level.
France's new president, Emmanuel Macron, sees taming
France's spending and reducing its budget deficit was key to
winning the trust of European Union partner Germany and
persuading Berlin to embark on reforms of the bloc.
Last week France's independent auditor revealed a more 8
billion euro funding shortfall in this year's budget,
forecasting a deficit once again above the European Union's cap
of 3 percent of national income.
"The French are hooked on public spending. Like all
addictions it doesn't solve any of the problems it is meant to
ease. And like all addictions it requires willing and courage to
detox," Philippe told the National Assembly to applause.
Philippe said that for ever 100 euros Germany raised in
taxes it spent 98 euros, while France spent 125 euros for every
117 euros levied in taxes.
"Who really believes this situation is sustainable?"
Philippe said his objective was to haul the deficit below
the EU's cap this year and would target reducing public spending
by three percent of national income over five years, while also
reducing the government's tax-take by one percent over the same
period.
He said corporate tax would be gradually reduced to 25
percent from 33.3 percent now by 2022.
Macron's upstart Republic on the Move (LREM) party has
secured a comfortable majority in the National Assembly - and
France's youngest leader since Napoleon made clear his
impatience to complete the reshaping of the political landscape
that he has begun.
In his own speech to lawmakers from both chambers at the
palace of Versailles on Monday, the former investment banker
told France it was time to prepare for change. Philippe's
address gave the details to Macron's lofty ambitions.
(Reporting by Paris bureau; writing by Richard Lough; Editing
by Michel Rose)