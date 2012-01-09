* Closures, layoffs tarnish Sarkozy's record
* Industrial decline a major theme of election
PARIS Jan 9 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy's conservative government is trying to prevent a series
of high-profile industrial shutdowns and mass layoffs, less than
four months before a presidential election increasingly focused
on the nation's economic decline.
On Monday, a Paris commercial court ordered the liquidation
of Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, threatening more than 800
jobs. About 550 oil sector workers are also facing redundancy
with the likely closure of a French refinery owned by troubled
Swiss firm Petroplus.
With companies entrenching for a recession, Sarkozy is to
host a jobs summit on Jan. 18 with unions and employers' bodies.
Sarkozy hopes to secure a consensus on loosening strict labour
regulations at least temporarily so firms can adjust to the
downturn by trimming workers' hours rather than laying them off.
Reflecting economic problems across the developed world,
heavy job cuts are also likely at banks Societe Generale
, Natixis and Credit Agricole, which said
last month it will shut its commodities trading business and cut
2,350 jobs in investment banking.
With unemployment claims at a 12-year high, the government
is anxious to avoid further layoffs that could tarnish Sarkozy's
record before the elections in April and May when he is
expected to seek a second five-year term.
Sarkozy said his transport and environment ministers would
hold talks with SeaFrance staff and the court-appointed
liquidator on Tuesday to look at options for the state to help.
"A solution is possible and the government will do
everything it can in any case to make sure that's how it
happens," Sarkozy said on a visit to Berlin.
Monday's court ruling could open the way for special layoff
indemnities for employees that would allow them to take over the
company's assets in line with a government plan.
The board of state-owned rail operator SNCF, which owns
SeaFrance, approved a 36 million euro ($45.77 million) payout on
Monday for employees who are fired. SNCF also committed itself
to finding jobs for SeaFrance employees elsewhere in the group,
it said in a statement.
Sarkozy also faces the threat of the closure of Petroplus's
Petit Couronne plant after the firm's lenders extended a freeze
on its credit lines.
Workers are considering strike action unless authorities
step in with a plan to safeguard the 550 jobs at the plant near
the northwestern city of Rouen.
Industry Minister Eric Besson was due to meet the workers on
Monday. However, Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois
Hollande, who leads Sarkozy in opinion polls, has already
visited the plant along with other candidates to denounce
industrial closures.
Eager to spoil Sarkozy's jobs summit, Hollande said on
Sunday that he would meet union leaders this week before
unveiling his political programme.
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq and
David Stamp)