* Centre-right former prime minister leads presidential race

* Juppe "stupefied" by parliament plan to raise shares tax

* "Paris must win" battle to attract London-based firms (Adds polls, quotes)

By Ingrid Melander

PARIS, Oct 25 France must fix its "many mistakes" on tax if it is to benefit from an exodus of business from London after Britain's vote to quit the European Union, the man tipped to be France's next president said on Tuesday.

Alain Juppe, a centre-right former prime minister, reaffirmed pledges to scrap a wealth tax and cut corporate tax if elected in May, saying that was necessary to boost growth and attract more business from abroad.

"Brexit gives us opportunities," he said after a meeting at the Paris offices of financial markets operator Euronext . "Paris must win" the battle to attract London-based firms, he said.

"We must play our cards right ... and avoid making mistakes," said Juppe, adding that he was "stupefied" by parliament's plans to increase a transactions tax on shares.

Last week, in a first reading of next year's budget bill, the lower house backed an increase in the tax to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent and its extension to cover intra-day trading.

Juppe and other opposition politicians have repeatedly said the government's post-Brexit plans to make Paris a stronger financial centre do not go far enough. Measures to date include the extension of a tax relief regime for expatriates to eight years from five.

Juppe, who polls tip to win both a centre-right primary in November and the presidential election next year, pledged that he could offer foreign investors stable, predictable fiscal policy.

On post-Brexit relations with the EU, he said he hopes Britain will keep a relation of some sort with the single market but insisted that free movement of workers could not be separated from the EU's other key rights, including the unobstructed access to capital, services and goods markets.

"One cannot be in and out at the same time," he said. "One cannot be out and expect to have an influence on the decisions made by those who are still in."

Elections in France and Germany next year will further complicate what are sure to be hard Brexit negotiations, Juppe said, adding he had not yet had specific contacts with British conservatives or Prime Minister Theresa May but was hoping to do so after his party's late November primaries.

Juppe has widened his lead over main party rival Nicolas Sarkozy to win the centre-right's nomination for the presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Robin Pomeroy)