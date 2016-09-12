PARIS, Sept 12 French CGT trade union port
workers will join a nationwide strike against French labour
reforms on Sept. 15, the union said on Monday, a move that could
disrupt oil, grains and other commodities shipment at French
ports.
The hardline CGT union led rolling nationwide strikes
against the labour reform between April and June against the
reform which they said will curb workers rights and make it
easier for companies fire workers.
The union has demanded that the law be withdrawn.
The rolling strikes had disrupted fuel and other supplies at
French ports, provoking panic buying and fuel shortages across
the country.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Bate Felix)