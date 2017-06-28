BRIEF-Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
PARIS, June 28 The French government favours granting lesbian couples and single women access to medically assisted reproduction, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Christophe Castaner was speaking a day after a national ethics panel backed the idea. President Emmanuel Macron had promised during the election campaign to legislate on the issue once that panel had made its view known.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
June 29 BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA (BIOMED):
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2350 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4