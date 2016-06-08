UPDATE 1-Oil edges up as U.S. could be set to issue new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-high $50 a barrel in first half -NAB
PARIS, June 8 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, whose government is working overtime to defuse an industrial dispute at the SNCF railway, said on Wednesday the state could absorb part of the massive debt of the public transport company.
He made the announcement in parliament on the seventh day of a train strike, adding that some form of debt relief fund could be created. He did not eleborate on the scale of relief planned for an SNCF debt of about 50 billion euros ($56.96 billion). ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Yves, Clarisse and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Oil prices to average mid-high $50 a barrel in first half -NAB
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.
TOKYO, Feb 3 Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, firing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.