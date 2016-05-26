PARIS May 26 French nuclear power capacity was
cut by at least 4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday after hardline CGT
union workers joined a rolling nationwide strike against planned
government reforms, grid operator RTE showed on its website.
CGT members at 19 nuclear power plants voted on Wednesday to
join the strike which has paralysed French businesses and
disrupted fuel supplies in the past week.
RTE's website showed that at least 9 nuclear reactors
reported unplanned outages after the workers voted on Wednesday
evening.
