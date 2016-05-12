* Youths and unions hold nationwide street protests
* Hollande's government faces risk of escalating violence
By Brian Love
PARIS, May 12 France's Socialist government
faced nationwide protests and a no confidence vote in parliament
on Thursday after its decision to bypass widespread opposition
and impose a labour law reform that will make hiring and firing
easier.
The government of Prime Minister Manuel Valls was expected
to survive the confidence vote easily since it was called by
opposition parties that do not have enough votes to get it
through.
But the call for a wave of street protests exposes the
government to the risk of escalating popular opposition and
violence over reform that three in four people are against,
according to pollsters.
"It's time to move up a gear," Philippe Martinez, head of
the large CGT labour union said in l'Humanite newspaper. His
union's main objection is that the reform would allow firms to
adopt in-house terms on pay and conditions instead of complying
with national standards.
Having narrowly escaped from a rebellion by dissenters in
his own party on Wednesday, the deeply unpopular President
Francois Hollande is now in an uncomfortable position a year
from elections.
But as crowds started to gather in cities across France,
government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said there was no question
of withdrawing the reform.
The reform is not only under fire from unions but also a
rolling youth protest movement known as Nuit Debout, which
roughly translates as Night Rising.
Several hundred police have already been injured in clashes
with protesters, many of them hooded youths hurling stones and
petrol bombs. News television channels showed footage of
secondary-school pupils blocking schools entrances with garbage
bins.
The interior ministry advised motorists to stay away from
central Paris ahead of an afternoon march across the capital and
also reported traffic halted by road blockages in some places.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a prominent Socialist, added her
voice to the dissenters, declaring on Europe 1 radio:
"This law does just nothing for social justice and it shocks
me to hear that improving the protection of employees boils down
to making it easier to lay them off."
Hollande has several other problems piling up.
Media speculation is rife that his youthful economy minister
Emmanuel Macron could run for president in the election
scheduled for May 2017.
His government has also been caught up in a controversy over
sexual harassment in the corridors of power.
After the resignation this week of a politician accused of
harassing female colleagues, Finance Minister Michel Sapin, one
of Hollande's closest long-term allies, published a statement on
Wednesday admitting behaving inappropriately towards a female
journalist.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus and Richard
Balmforth)