PARIS May 23 France's hardline CGT union said
on Monday that workers at Elengy, which operates
three liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France, will go
on strike from midnight until May 26 midnight included.
The union said that from Tuesday morning, its members will
block two out of three Elengy terminals at Montoir-de-Bretagne
on the Atlantic coast and at Fos Tonkin on the Mediterranean
coast, where no trucks or vessels will be allowed to load or
unload.
The CGT said its members at Elengy will be joining oil
sector workers, whose rolling strikes over planned labour
reforms have intensified in recent weeks and led to fuel supply
disruptions in France.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Geert De Clercq)