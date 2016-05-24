PARIS May 24 Exxon Mobil said on
Tuesday that production at its two refineries in France was at
normal levels after a limited number of employees joined a
nationwide strike that has hit the French oil sector and
disrupted supplies.
French police using water cannon and tear gas broke up a
strike picket that was blocking access to Exxon's oil refinery
and terminal in the southern port area of Marseille on Tuesday
in a government versus union showdown over contested labour law
reforms.
"There is no impact on production and supply at Gravenchon
(Port Jerome) and no impact on production at Fos," said Exxon
spokeswoman Catherine Brun.
She said a limited number of employees had joined the strike
at its Port Jerome and Fos-sur-Mer refineries, and at the Fos
oil terminal.
"The police have removed the blockade. However, the road and
terminal tracks were damaged, trucks cannot access the terminal
to load," she said.
