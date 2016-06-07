LONDON, June 7 At least one import terminal at France's Le Havre oil port in the north is open and taking in cargoes of much-needed diesel and jet fuel despite extended strike action, according to two port agents operating there.

Strikes have forced refiner Total to close four of its five French refineries and have closed off crude oil imports, including those at Le Havre's CIM terminal.

But the SHMPP terminal at Le Havre, which handles oil products, is fully operational, two different agents operating at the port told Reuters.

Shipping data showed four tankers carrying more than 110,000 tonnes of diesel and one tanker with 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel have discharged at the SHMPP terminal in the past week.

Another three tankers carrying around 100,000 tonnes of diesel are currently waiting to discharge.

The imports are crucial to France, Europe's second-largest diesel consumer, particularly as output from its own refineries is extremely limited as a result of the strikes.

The CIM terminal is expected to remain closed as a result of strike action until June 8, according to the agents, and at least nine crude and oil product tankers were waiting outside the port to discharge.

A third terminal at Le Havre that handles chemicals, Sogestrol, is running normally, according to one of the agents.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Libby George, editing by William Hardy)