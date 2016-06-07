LONDON, June 7 At least one import terminal at
France's Le Havre oil port in the north is open and taking in
cargoes of much-needed diesel and jet fuel despite extended
strike action, according to two port agents operating there.
Strikes have forced refiner Total to close four of
its five French refineries and have closed off crude oil
imports, including those at Le Havre's CIM terminal.
But the SHMPP terminal at Le Havre, which handles oil
products, is fully operational, two different agents operating
at the port told Reuters.
Shipping data showed four tankers carrying more than 110,000
tonnes of diesel and one tanker with 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel
have discharged at the SHMPP terminal in the past week.
Another three tankers carrying around 100,000 tonnes of
diesel are currently waiting to discharge.
The imports are crucial to France, Europe's second-largest
diesel consumer, particularly as output from its own refineries
is extremely limited as a result of the strikes.
The CIM terminal is expected to remain closed as a result of
strike action until June 8, according to the agents, and at
least nine crude and oil product tankers were waiting outside
the port to discharge.
A third terminal at Le Havre that handles chemicals,
Sogestrol, is running normally, according to one of the agents.
