PARIS May 31 France is increasing its imports
of refined fuels via cross-border pipelines, barges and tankers
to replenish stocks and ease shortages after a more than
week-long strike by oil workers disrupted supply, three industry
sources said.
An over-capacity in the European refinery market meant that
the continued shut down of at least four out of France's eight
refineries had not translated into much higher prices, one of
the sources said.
French oil industry group UFIP said in a statement that
imports were being used to meet a production shortfall and
replenish stocks but said it was too early to provide data on
the increase, as did the government. Industry body Comite
Professionel du Petrole (CPDP) will publish its monthly
consumption data in mid-June.
"Even if all refineries were shut down, import and logistic
channels exist already. All that is needed is to increase
imports," an oil industry source said, requesting not to be
identified.
"This is easy to do at a reasonable price because of the
over-capacity in the European refinery market. So when French
refineries are not producing, it does not really create any
tension in the market," the source said.
Oil workers belonging to the hard line CGT and FO unions
last week joined nationwide strikes against government plans to
loosen France's rigid labour regulations, blockading refineries,
oil terminals and depots.
Fuel shortages in petrol stations nationwide have eased
significantly as blockades have been removed.
Total SA said that four of its five refineries
remained shut down while a fifth was now operating at an
improved 80 percent capacity. Exxon Mobil says its two
refineries are operating normally.
"With four out of five refineries down, you need imports to
meet market demand," said a second industry source.
France consumes about 45 million tonnes of distillates
(diesel and domestic fuel) per year, and 7 million tonnes of
petrol. Just over half is normally imported.
CGT port workers and dockers plan fresh strikes at the Le
Havre and Fos terminals, but the source said ports in Dunkirk,
Marseilles, Bordeaux and Lorient ensured alternatives for
unloading.
"There is also the NATO pipeline which interconnects much of
Western Europe. The pipeline ... has enabled the delivery of
refined products from refineries in Antwerp, Rotterdam and
Amsterdam," the first source said. Barges were also being used
to supply fuel to depots along France's main rivers.
