PARIS, June 15 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday the government would not back down on its contested labour reforms and urged the hardline CGT union to stop organising mass rallies against them in Paris after violence at demos on Tuesday.

"We cannot have a general ban (on demos), but we will take our responsibilities," Valls said on France Inter radio a day after gangs of masked youth clashed with riot police during a march in Paris.

"We can no longer have this disgraceful show with things getting out of control," Valls added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)