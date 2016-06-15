GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
PARIS, June 15 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday the government would not back down on its contested labour reforms and urged the hardline CGT union to stop organising mass rallies against them in Paris after violence at demos on Tuesday.
"We cannot have a general ban (on demos), but we will take our responsibilities," Valls said on France Inter radio a day after gangs of masked youth clashed with riot police during a march in Paris.
"We can no longer have this disgraceful show with things getting out of control," Valls added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Oil dipped on Wednesday, weighed by ongoing high supplies despite an OPEC-led production cut, but prices remained within a narrow range that has bound the market since late January.