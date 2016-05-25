PARIS May 25 Workers at France's hardline CGT union have voted for a 24-hour strike at Nogent-sur-Seine nuclear plant starting Wednesday at 1900 GMT, extending a standoff with the government over labour laws that is also affecting oil refineries.

"It will start tonight at 2100 (1900 GMT) and last 24 hours," CGT spokesman Laurent Langlard said of the move at the plant which is south east of Paris. Workers at other nuclear plants were due to meet on Wednesday to decide on possible further strikes, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)