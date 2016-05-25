PARIS May 25 Staff in France's 19 nuclear
plants have voted to go on strike on Thursday as part of
protests over a labour reform, a CGT union official told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Industry experts say planned strikes are unlikely to provoke
blackouts because of legal limits on strike action in the
nuclear industry and France's ability to import power from
neighbouring countries.
In the past week, workers led by the CGT have blocked oil
refineries around the country in protest of the planned labour
reform, which has led to fuel shortages in large parts of the
country.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing
by Leigh Thomas)