PARIS May 22 Prime Minister Manuel Valls said
on Sunday France had enough fuel reserves to tackle shortages at
hundreds of gas stations caused by workers blocking oil
refineries and depots in protest at an unpopular labour reform.
About 820 stations out of a total of 11,500 petrol stations
in France were out of all fuel on Sunday and another 800 were
lacking at least one type of fuel, Transport Minister Alain
Vidalies told Europe 1 radio.
France has been hit by strikes after President Francois
Hollande's Socialist government forced labour reforms through
the lower house of parliament on May 10 without a vote. Unions
consider the bill unfavourable to workers and want it withdrawn.
"We have the situation fully under control. I think that
some of the refineries and depots that were blocked are
unblocked or will be in the coming hours and days," Prime
Minister Valls told reporters during a visit in Israel.
"In any case, we have the reserves to deal with these
blockades."
A prolonged strike at refineries in France in 2010 led to a
glut of crude in Europe because it could not be delivered to
refineries, a spike in refined products prices due to low output
from refineries and shortages at thousands of gas stations.
Protesters have blocked deliveries to gas stations from at
least half of France's eight refineries. On Friday workers at
three Total refineries voted to halt output by
Tuesday. Workers also blocked many fuel depots.
The news of fuel shortages and blockades sent drivers
rushing to petrol stations to fill their tanks as a precaution.
Several departments imposed fuel restrictions per vehicle
and some banned filling up extra fuel in jerry cans.
"If the situation does not improve and if the government
remains deaf to French people's claims, we are heading towards
fuel shortage and a significant worsening of our economy,"
Franck Manchon, coordinator for the union Force Ouvriere (FO) at
Total, told Reuters.
