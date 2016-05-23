PARIS May 23 France's hardline CGT union has
launched a 24-hour strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminals in the
southern port city of Marseille as the union toughens its stance
against the government over a labour reform law.
The rolling strikes which began in March and have gathered
pace in recent weeks, have led to fuel supply disruptions in
France since Friday as protesting workers blockade petrol depots
and cut production at refineries.
"No ship is operating at the installations," Pascal Galéoté,
CGT Secretary General at Marseille port told Reuters.
