PARIS May 23 France's hardline CGT union has launched a 24-hour strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminals in the southern port city of Marseille as the union toughens its stance against the government over a labour reform law.

The rolling strikes which began in March and have gathered pace in recent weeks, have led to fuel supply disruptions in France since Friday as protesting workers blockade petrol depots and cut production at refineries.

"No ship is operating at the installations," Pascal Galéoté, CGT Secretary General at Marseille port told Reuters.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Editing by Andrew Callus)