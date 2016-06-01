PARIS, June 1 A trade union representing some
pilots at Air France said on Wednesday it was planning
a strike against pay curbs at the end of next week, raising the
risk of travel disruption as the month-long Euro 2016 soccer
tournament begins.
The head of the SPAF union, whch represents about 25 percent
of Air France pilots, said it would serve notice of a strike
lasting two to four days and would coordinate with the biggest
pilots' union, SNPL, which has said it is preparing to strike
but had yet to set a date.
The call came on top of an open-ended rail strike that began
on Wednesday, halving domestic train services. Around 2.5
million fans are expected to attend a month of Euro 2016 soccer
matches between June 10 and July 10, about 1.5 million of them
due in from abroad.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by
Paul Taylor)