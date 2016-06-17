MARSEILLE, France, June 18 France's hardline CGT
union ended on Friday a strike that had paralysed traffic for 26
days at the Fos Lavera oil terminals on the Mediterranean, the
country's biggest oil hub, a management official at port
operator Fluxel said.
"Unloading resumed at the port at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on
Friday," the official told Reuters.
More than 50 oil tankers and other vessels had been held up
in the harbour near Marseille, unable to unload cargo, since CGT
union members joined the nationwide rolling protest against a
government labour reform on May 23.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Michel Rose;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)