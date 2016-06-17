MARSEILLE, France, June 18 France's hardline CGT union ended on Friday a strike that had paralysed traffic for 26 days at the Fos Lavera oil terminals on the Mediterranean, the country's biggest oil hub, a management official at port operator Fluxel said.

"Unloading resumed at the port at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday," the official told Reuters.

More than 50 oil tankers and other vessels had been held up in the harbour near Marseille, unable to unload cargo, since CGT union members joined the nationwide rolling protest against a government labour reform on May 23. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Toni Reinhold)