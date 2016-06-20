PARIS, June 20 Ship traffic at France's biggest
oil port terminal, Fos-Lavera, was back to normal on Monday
after a four-week strike over a labour reform bill ended late
last week, an official at terminal operator Fluxel said.
"During the weekend, our staff did everything possible to
clear the harbour," the official told Reuters. "About 30 vessels
are now waiting, which is a normal level."
Strikes at Fos-Lavera on the south coast, Le Havre port in
the north and at refineries across France had disrupted fuel
supply. CGT union workers at Fos-Lavera are planning two one-day
strikes on June 23 and 28 as part of further nationwide protests
against the government's labour reform.
