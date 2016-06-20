PARIS, June 20 Ship traffic at France's biggest oil port terminal, Fos-Lavera, was back to normal on Monday after a four-week strike over a labour reform bill ended late last week, an official at terminal operator Fluxel said.

"During the weekend, our staff did everything possible to clear the harbour," the official told Reuters. "About 30 vessels are now waiting, which is a normal level."

Strikes at Fos-Lavera on the south coast, Le Havre port in the north and at refineries across France had disrupted fuel supply. CGT union workers at Fos-Lavera are planning two one-day strikes on June 23 and 28 as part of further nationwide protests against the government's labour reform. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)