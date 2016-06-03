PARIS, June 3 French oil and gas company Total said on Friday that 62 percent of 340 workers who participated in a ballot at its Grandpuits refinery in France agreed to end a two-week strike.

Production at the 101,000 barrels-per-day refinery near the French capital was halted last week after hardline CGT and FO union workers joined a nationwide rolling protest against plans by government to reform labour laws.

Total said the refinery employs 410 workers. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Susan Thomas)