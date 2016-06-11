PARIS, June 11 French CGT union workers have
suspended their strike at Total's Gonfreville refinery
in Normandy, a union official said on Saturday.
This follows decisions on Friday by CGT union workers to
suspend their strike at Total's Donges and Feyzin refineries.
"The strike suspension proposed by the CGT was voted," CGT
union official Thierry Defresne said.
The three-week oil sector strike, part of a nationwide
rolling protest against a planned government labour reform, led
to a temporary production halt at refineries, blockades at oil
ports, depots and terminals, and fuel supply disruption across
France.
