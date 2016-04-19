PARIS, April 19 France's main employers' group Medef on Wednesday opened up a new challenge to planned labour reforms by threatening to derail talks about unemployment insurance unless the government backtracks on alterations it has made to the proposed law.

Medef had initially backed the project, which was designed to simplify a complex employment code and encourage companies to hire permanent staff.

However, union objections and street protests due to fears the planned law would take away too much protection from workers have led to some of pro-business measures being removed or watered down. Its final form is still in flux.

"The draft law as it stands does not give business the tools it needs to get growth and employment back on track," said Medef chief Pierre Gattaz at his monthly news conference.

"We can see that this law has become a political tool and not an economic one," he added.

The government was immediately critical of Gattaz' stance.

"We were counting on the voice of reason from employers," said an official from Prime Minister Manuel Valls' office. "Here ... the Medef is changing tack and taking unemployment insurance talks hostage into the bargain."

