PARIS Dec 13 The far-right National Front's
high score in regional elections should be a warning to all
mainstream politicians, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
said on Sunday after exit polls showed the FN had failed to win
any regions.
"This mobilisation in favour of our candidates should in no
way let us forget the warning sent to all politicians, ourselves
included, in the first round," he said.
"We now have to take the time for in-depth debates about
what worries the French, who expect strong and precise answers,"
he said, citing Europe, unemployment, security and identity
issues.
He was speaking after exit polls showed the far-right
National Front had lost election run-offs in at least three key
regions, despite topping last week's first round.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing
by Andrew Callus)