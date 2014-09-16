PARIS, Sept 16 France's Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Friday that the French social model must be upheld
but should be adapted, with "indispensable reforms" necessary
for the country.
"Reforming isn't breaking our social model," Valls said
ahead of a confidence vote in parliament, in the face of growing
discontent from the left wing of his Socialist party.
"The only question that must concern us, is pushing through
indispensable reforms with courage, but without calling into
question our social model," Valls said. "We must adapt and
reinvent this model but it's not dead, it's not outdated."
Valls said the priority should not be on a lesser role for
government but rather "a better state."
(Reporting by Mark John, writing by Alexandria Sage)